Haverhill Rugby Club are launching a project to support young people who have undergone Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and are hosting an event tomorrow to mark their partnership with STAR Scheme and Northampton Saints Foundation.

The club have teamed up with the charity and reigning Gallagher Premiership champions to offer places within Haverhill’s junior rugby sides to children, from six to 18 years old, who have experienced ACEs, poverty or mental health issues. Children in the local community will have their place at the club paid for, as well as all of their kits and other pieces of clothing they may need.

A member of the Northampton Saints Foundation will be visiting schools in the area to talk to children who have experienced ACEs and see if they would like to join one of Haverhill’s junior teams – that range from under-6s to under-18s. The project officially launches tomorrow at the club (12pm), where there will be a 45-minute presentation from a member of STAR Scheme and the Northampton Saints Foundation, as well as a barbecue and games for all of the family.

Haverhill are looking to welcome more junior players Picture: Mecha Morton

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, rugby is for everyone,” said junior chairman and women’s head coach Sean Norris, who is a former Haverhill player.

“We give them (families) the support through the club and through playing rugby. We try to help them get a better lifestyle.

“It allows us (the club) to have more players for our youth and junior teams, and it also holds our key values of ‘one club, one community’, where anyone can play rugby.

“By joining forces with the STAR Scheme and Northampton Saints Foundation, we can offer children and teenagers a position that they possibly wouldn’t get a chance to (have).

“A lot of people can’t afford to go to a club. We take that element away from the parents, we then take the cost for that child to come and join the rugby club, so it’s all free of charge for them.”

For schools or people who would like to be considered for the scheme, email haverhillrfc@starscheme.co.uk