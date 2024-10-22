Haverhill Rovers boss Ben Cowling has revealed his delight at landing the signature of New Croft and First Division North rivals Haverhill Borough’s star attacker Brandon McKay.

SuffolkNews revealed last Thursday that, following his bright display in the Haverhill derby, league-leading Rovers had put in a seven-day approach for the player who had hit 10 goals from 14 appearances (13 starts) so far this season.

And we can reveal those talks, which were allowed to begin from Saturday, were successful and he will now pull on the Rovers red shirt instead of Borough’s usual blue one (despite them playing in a red away kit this season).

Brandon McKay has made the switch from Haverhill Borough to their New Croft divisional rivals Haverhill Borough Picture: Mark Westley

Cowling confirmed McKay is in the squad to face third-placed Harwich & Parkeston in Essex tonight as Rovers look to take their unbeaten start to the season to 15 matches and extend their lead at the summit, with second place Stanway Pegasus – two points behind having played a game more – not in action this evening.

Cowling has made McKay his second signing in less than a week, having handed former Newmarket Town captain James Seymour, who plays as a central midfielder or centre-back, his debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win at home to FC Parson Drove.

Of latest signing McKay, Cowling said: “He can play as a 9 or wide in a three.

Rovers boss Ben Cowling feels Brandon Mckay (red) offers ‘something different’ to his attacking line Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s good to get this one through as Brandon offers us something different in attack and compliments the other forwards we have at the club.

“We have watched him play four or five times this season and he has impressed in his first season at this level.

“He was also very good in the recent derby game.

“Brandon is a quick and powerful forward; we look forward to helping him develop his game and seeing him in a Rovers shirt.”

Seymour adds a more experienced head to his group having also taken in spells at the likes of Mildenhall Town and Ely City.

And Cowling hopes his promotion-winning experience can rub off on his squad as they look to restore the club back at Step 5 of the non-league pyramid in what is their second season back at Step 6.

“I’m delighted to add James to the squad, he is a winner and brings a wealth of experience with him and will fit well into the group,” he said.

“Having another versatile player is very beneficial to how the rest of the season pans out.

“We made contact during the summer but having stepped away from Newmarket James wanted some time off.

“It then moved very qucikly and culminated in him making his debut on Saturday.”

And it looks like the latest two signings could well be the last ones for some time.

He said: “The squad is now looking very competitive in all areas.”