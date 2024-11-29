Haverhill Borough boss Harry Zachariou felt that last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Holland FC perfectly encapsulated his side’s season so far.

Borough created numerous chances down on the Essex coast but they were unable to convert any of them.

And then the youngsters were hit by a second-half sucker punch following a defensive error.

Haverhill Borough manager Harry Zachariou manager. Picture: Mark Westley

Zachariou said: “We dominated much of the game, created the best chances and that’s been the story of our season.

“We couldn’t get that first goal and those are the ones that win you games of football.

“We should have a bucketload more points based on the chances we’ve created, but it’s just that little bit of inexperience and lack of composure in front of goal.”

Nevertheless, despite suffering an 11th Thurlow Nunn League First Division North loss of the campaign, Zachariou is pleased with the progress that is being made.

“The boys know the agenda and the script hasn’t changed,” he added.

“They understand what we’re doing and they’re all buying into it.

“Yes it would be great to win a few more games because that vindicates the work you’re putting in, but these are going to be very good players.

“No disrespect to anyone, but in two or three years – or maybe sooner – they’ll be playing at a higher level. Right now, though, this is the right league for them to develop.”

Sixteenth-placed Borough head to Whittlesey Athletic (18th) tomorrow (3pm).