New Haverhill Borough boss Harry Zachariou has admitted that giving young players a pathway into men’s football was one of the key motivations in him taking the role at The New Croft.

The former Haverhill Rovers Under-18s boss was last week announced as the successor to Rhys Shulver, who stepped down from his position as player-manager due to work commitments after a second-from-bottom finish in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last season.

No teams were relegated from the league, with bottom-of-the-table Needham Market Under-23s surviving on a points-per-game basis and Borough receiving an automatic reprieve from the drop.

New Haverhill Borough manager Harry Zachariou, bottom left, is keen to give youngsters a chance next season

Zachariou turned his Rovers young guns into powerhouses during his time with the EJA outfit. His side lifted the Veo Under-18s Midweek Cup earlier this month – a competition where they were playing against teams with players two years above them – and wrapped up the Eastern Junior Alliance Under-16 Blue Division for the fourth consecutive season.

And he hopes to be able to bring a lot of those players – who have proved so reliable to him over the last few years – into the fore at Borough.

“It’s all about somebody out there giving young talent a pathway into men’s football at a serious level. It’s not just for these boys, it’s anybody in the area that feels they’re at a level to play Step 6 football,” he said.

“What clubs do, is they put these boys on the benches, they serve a year or two on the benches and yet I think ‘throw them in, see what happens’.

“They’re a talented bunch that are going to go on to much higher levels, but at this precise time in their careers, Step 6 is a fantastic opportunity for them.

“My pathway is to develop (players), hopefully get some wins along the way and not be in a relegation battle at the end of the season.”

Zachariou did admit that experience will be needed in the squad next season to help guide the youth in the side, but has had no conversations as of yet with the Borough first team from last campaign about which players will remain at The New Croft.

And nothing is set in stone with his coaching staff, apart from Robin Barton, who will be the team’s physio.

“It’s going to be tough, there’s no kidding about it,” the new Borough boss added.

It’s going to be a tough season, but we’re going to try and do it the only way I know.

“We’re going to put the ball on the ground, and we’re not going to get into big, physical fights with teams. We’re just going to try and play round them, two-touch football all around the pitch.

“We’re going to be competing against teams with big budgets, we’ve got no budget.

“The only thing I can offer is we’re going to get the ball down, we’re going to be young and we’re going to have some fun along the way.”

The new First Division North season will start on Saturday, July 27.