Joe Greenslade-Cross has returned to Haverhill Rovers as he becomes Ben Cowling’s third signing of the summer.

The winger departed The New Croft in December – after netting 19 times in 20 matches – to join Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Soham Town Rangers.

Under Greens boss Alex Cross, the former Walsham man scored five goals in 18 appearances and has made the decision to re-join Cowling and Rovers for the upcoming campaign.

Joe Greenslade-Cross scored 19 goals in 20 appearances for Rovers las season. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Speaking to SuffolkNews prior to his move to Julius Martin Lane, Greenslade-Cross, who has previously played in central midfield and at left-back, admitted he felt he was going to score in every game and was experiencing the ‘best season’ of his career so far.

“We’re very excited to get Joe back in,” said Cowling.

“He enjoyed his time playing under Westy (Martin Westcott, assistant head coach) and myself last year and wants to have success.

“He scored 19 goals for us by Christmas time last year and he’s a really important part of how we want to play with pace out wide.”

Greenslade-Cross joins proven goalscorer Shaun Avis and versatile midfielder Ryan Taylor as Rovers’ incomings so far this summer.

Cowling’s side returned to training on June 13 and will get their pre-season campaign under way on Tuesday, July 2 at home to Ely City (7.45pm).