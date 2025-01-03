While they may have put themselves in a ‘great position’ with eight straight victories, defender Casey Phillips has insisted that nobody at Haverhill Rovers is getting carried away.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Stanway Pegasus saw Rovers open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table.

And while they have played more games than the teams in the chasing pack, as yet none of those have shown significant signs of putting together the sequence of results required to cut the gap.

Casey Phillips has made 28 appearances this season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nevertheless, with a squad packed full of experienced players, Phillips is confident that there is no danger of Rovers becoming complacent.

“Everyone is fully aware that we’re in a great position at the moment,” said the centre-back.

“It looks pretty good right now but we’re definitely taking nothing for granted.

“We’ve got a good blend in the squad and there’s plenty of experience. The main core of players are probably 29, 30 or 31 years old and they’ve been there and done it.

“No disrespect to the level we’re playing at, but a lot of the squad have played at Step 5 and some of us even higher than that.

“That experience has helped us to win games in different ways this season. There’s leaders all over the pitch and that will help to stop any sort of complacency.”

The victory over Pegasus was particularly significant given that the Essex outfit are one of the sides that are looking to usurp Rovers.

An early own goal gave Rovers the initiative and they stood firm for the remainder of the contest to make it nine games without defeat.

Phillips added: “When you win a big game like that the changing room is always buzzing.

“It always helps to go a goal up early in those types of matches and although they put some pressure on, I was always confident with our defence and Arch (Alex Archer) in goal that we could soak it up.

“In a lot of ways it was the perfect away victory and it definitely feels different winning games like that.

“It’s all about momentum and winning that game gives us a bit more – had we lost it then it could have swung their way.”

On a personal level, this season has been particularly enjoyable on numerous levels for Phillips.

In recent spells with the likes of Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town and Lakenheath, the 29-year-old has struggled with injuries.

But he has been a near ever present this term, with his return of 28 appearances a joint team high alongside captain Shaun Avis.

“I’ve had a good season and I’m feeling fit at the moment,” said the ex-Haverhill Borough player.

“Staying injury free was a big thing for me this season because I’ve picked up a few injuries over the last few years.

“I’ve played nearly every game so far since the start of the season and I’ve not played this many games in a season for quite a long time.

“I’ve really enjoyed it at Rovers since joining last season. It’s a great changing room and we’ve had a great year so far – now we need to see it through to the end.”

Rovers will return to the home comforts of The New Croft tomorrow when they play host to 11th-placed Holland FC (3pm).