Manager Ben Cowling believes that the next few weeks will ‘go a long way’ to determining Haverhill Rovers’ fate in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title race.

Having racked up five straight victories prior to last weekend’s postponement, Rovers have opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

The two teams in pursuit – Harwich & Parkeston and Stanway Pegasus – are locked on 46 points apiece, but they both hold the power to cut the gap with two and three games in hand respectively.

Ben Cowling’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table Picture: Mecha Morton

Rovers are set to face Stanway twice in their next seven games, after which Cowling is expecting the picture to become a bit clearer.

“If you’d offered us this position at the start of the season we’d have taken it,” said Cowling.

“The teams behind us have games in hand but it’s nice to know we already have the points on the board. It means there is a certain amount of pressure on the chasing pack to pick up positive results.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers PICTURED: Haverhill celebrate a goal from Brandon McKayPicture: Mecha Morton

“But we also know they’re capable of doing that because Stanway are on an unbelievable run and we’ve already played Harwich twice, so we know how good of a side they are.

“We’re in a good position and we need to get promoted this season. It would be nice to do it by winning the league, but ultimately promotion is the most important thing.

“The next six or seven games will probably go a long way to deciding where we end up. We’ve got Stanway twice in that time, we go to Holbeach and playing Whitton is never easy.”

One aspect that has given Rovers the edge so far this season is their ability to pick up points late on in games.

Last time out against Needham Market Reserves was a prime example when after trailing twice, Cowling’s side responded on each occasion with equalising goals before going on to nab all three points as the 90th minute approached.

Cowling added: “From the 85th minute onwards we must have rescued 10 points or more.

“That’s a real credit to the group we’ve got and also the impact that the whole squad has had this season.

“We’ve got a strong 20-man squad and that means the drop off in ability is minimal when we make changes.

“Most of the time the players on the bench have come on and made an impact in the last half an hour or so – that’s been a real boon for us.

“We’ve scored goals quite freely all season and when you create the amount of chances that we do, you always feel like you’ve got a chance no matter how late in the game it is.”

Rovers begin their crucial run of upcoming fixtures tomorrow with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Swaffham Town (3pm).

The visitors have won just once all campaign and it was only four weeks ago that Rovers romped to a 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

All logic would point to another comfortable win for the home side, but Cowling has no concerns about complacency creeping in.

“The recent Needham game shows that we can’t afford there to be any complacency,” added the Rovers boss. “They caused us no end of problems and they’re near the bottom of the league.

“We’ve seen it on a few occasions this season where teams have raised their game against us and that comes with the territory of being top.

“Players and teams want to test themselves against the best and currently we lead the way, so they’re looking at us.

“Realistically we’re at home, it’s top versus bottom and people will be expecting us to win. But we’ve got to perform and it’s really important that we bring plenty of energy to the pitch, making sure we win the first and second balls.

“The changing room is good. They’re an experienced group, they keep each other motivated and disciplined.”

Reece Clarke, Casey Phillips and Ryan Twinn are all unavailable this weekend, but Kyle Markwell is set to return after a month-long injury lay-off.