Haverhill Rovers have completed their fifth and sixth signings of the summer with the arrivals of Kai Nicholls and Luke Lindsay.

Attacking midfielder Nicholls joins from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Soham Town Rangers after playing 38 times for the Julius Martin Lane outfit last term.

Nicholls, who joined Soham from Histon in 2022, has already played twice for Rovers in pre-season, netting in both of Ben Cowling’s side’s victories over Long Melford and Thetford Town.

Kai Nicholls has signed for Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Richard Marsham

Meanwhile, versatile attacker Lindsay has joined The New Croft outfit from Histon.

Lindsay, who also played five times for GCE Hire Fleet United Counties Football League Premier Division South side Godmanchester Rovers last season, scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for Histon last term.

Rovers have welcomed striker Shaun Avis, versatile midfielder Ryan Taylor, winger Joe Greenslade-Cross and full-back Archie Cowe through the door so far this summer.

Luke Lindsay heads goalwards for Histon. Picture: Keith Heppell

Cowling’s side look set to announce at least one more arrival ahead of their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North opener at newly-promoted Gorleston Reserves – who won the Fosters Solicitors Anglian Combination Premier Division last term – on Saturday, July 27.

Rovers were also recently drawn away to Wivenhoe Town in the first round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup. The tie is set to take place on Tuesday, August 6.