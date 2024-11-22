While he may have taken a ‘leap of faith’ in joining the club during the summer, Shaun Avis is enjoying life at Haverhill Rovers.

Last season Avis was top goalscorer for a Thetford Town side that was beaten in the semi-finals of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-offs.

His departure from the Brecklanders at the end of the campaign raised a few eyebrows – as did his subsequent decision to drop down a level to link up with Rovers.

Shaun Avis joined Haverhill Rovers from higher-league Thetford Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

By Avis’ own admission he initially took some convincing to make the switch to The New Croft, but ultimately his good relationship with manager Ben Cowling from their time together at Lakenheath persuaded the 32-year-old to sign on the dotted line.

Avis, who was also appointed captain following his arrival, said: “I loved my time at Thetford and it’s a great club.

“I really enjoyed being there but I had a chat with Morts (Matt Morton, manager) and we agreed it was probably best for me to move on.

The forward was appointed captain during the summer by manager Ben Cowling. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“They’re a great side but their style didn’t always suit mine. They’re a possession-based team and the ball doesn’t always come into the box, so they’re suited to a different type of forward.

“I’m 32 now, I’m not getting any younger and I wanted to play football with a smile on my face. It’s not that I wasn’t enjoying it at Thetford, but I wanted to play somewhere that could get the best out of me.

“I was a bit hesitant when Ben first got in touch. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say that Rovers have not been in great shape on the pitch over the last three or four years.

“But ultimately Ben is a manager that knows me and knows my strengths – we’ve got a good track record together.

Ben Cowling first managed Shaun Avis at Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“He’s someone that when he does something, he puts everything in to getting it right and I trusted him that things would turnaround.

“The drop in level didn’t matter to me at all. I wanted to join a side I’d enjoy playing for, one that would get the best out of me and I’ve done that.”

Avis took his goal tally for the campaign to 23 in 20 appearances on Saturday as Rovers cruised to a 6-1 victory at Swaffham Town.

James Seymour and Reece Clarke also scored to seal a win that has maintained Rovers’ five-point lead over Harwich & Parkeston and Stanway Pegasus at the top of the First Division North – with the chasing duo both having a game in hand.

Shaun Avis has scored 23 goals so far this season for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Bullimore

And while there is still plenty of football to be played between now and the season’s end in April, Avis is not shying away from the main target.

“We’ve got a lot of experience in the group and there’s a good mix with the young lads as well,” added the frontman.

“And it’s fully set in stone among us all what we’re trying to achieve this season.

“The aim is promotion and if we can match what we’ve done in the first half of the season during the second half then we’re going to have a good chance, although that is easier said than done.

“We’ve got good people throughout the dressing room so there is no danger of anyone getting carried away or over confident.

“It’s looking like a three-way battle for first place and it’s going to be tight. There’s lot of football still to play and everyone knows what we’re pushing to achieve.”

While the team prize will always be Avis’ major focus, he is also keeping an eye on the battle for the First Division’s North golden boot.

His quartet of goals against Swaffham moved Avis up to second in the rankings – four adrift of Framlingham Town’s Max Willett.

Avis added: “As a striker I’d be lying if I said it’s something I don’t think about.

“I do occasionally have a look at the stats and what other strikers are doing, but the main thing this season is about promotion.

“My job is to help the team week in and week out so I’m looking to score as many goals as I can.

“If that leads to me finishing as the top scorer in the league then that’s an added bonus, but it’s all about the team and what we’re looking to achieve.”

Rovers will seek to strengthen their grip on the summit tomorrow when they welcome Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers to The New Croft (3pm).

The Norfolk side, who are 14th in the table, have lost their last four outings in all competitions, while their winless run stretches back six games.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture in early August, Rovers ran out winners by a 3-2 margin.