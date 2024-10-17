Haverhill Rovers have put in a seven-day approach to speak to Haverhill Borough winger Brandon McKay.

SuffolkNews understands Rovers submitted the approach on Saturday morning after they defeated their local rivals 2-1 in the Haverhill derby on Friday night.

McKay is currently enjoying a breakout season in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, having scored 10 goals in 14 appearances for 16th-placed Borough.

Haverhill Rovers have submitted a seven-day approach for Brandon Mckay Picture: Mark Westley

He clearly impressed the Rovers camp in the battle between The New Croft sides.

He started the game on the right wing and was a constant threat throughout the contest, showing superb pace, trickery and improvisation.

Regardless of whether a deal for McKay gets during the course of this weekend, SuffolkNews understands Rovers will have a new face in tomorrow’s squad for their match at home to FC Parson Drove (3pm).

Borough boss reflects on ‘cruel’ derby day defeat

Haverhill Borough boss Harry Zachariou believes his side’s 2-1 defeat against New Croft neighbours Rovers was a ‘cruel’ result.

Ben Cowling’s team snatched the three points and the bragging rights with a late header from substitute Ryan Twinn, who turned home Kai Nicholls’ teasing right-footed delivery to maintain their unbeaten start at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North standings.

While Rovers ran out winners, Borough, who remain 16th in the table, went toe-to-toe with their more-experienced opponents, but fell behind when Luke Lindsay’s instinctive finish put the red side of the town ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Both teams were then reduced to 10 men when Lindsay was sent off for spitting (see back page) and Sonny Tully was shown a second yellow card in the aftermath of a melee on the edge of Borough’s box.

However, Zachariou’s young team deservedly found themselves level when Micky Cipriani got the better of Alex Archer at the second time of asking, but the blue side of Haverhill could not hold on against the table toppers, who showed their never-say-die attitude once again.

“We’re trying to be brave with the ball, I’ve asked the boys to play, even under pressure, we did all of that,” said Zachariou. “You don’t always get what you deserve in football.”

“We had a big crowd, lots of people and they got to witness what we’re trying to do here.

“Their players were really nice and kind, even their older, experienced players came up to me and all the boys and said ‘you didn’t deserve to lose, well done and keep them going’.

“We did peg them back and anything less than a draw was cruel, but football’s a cruel game sometimes.”

Striker Harry Farrow and winger McKay crafted a number of good opportunities to put Borough ahead, but they were denied by Rovers goalkeeper Alex Archer.

The home side’s best chance came when audacious touch from McKay allowed him to burst down the right right and his low, teasing delivery was sent towards his own goal by a sliding Casey Phillips. The ball trickled wide as Farrow clattered into the post, making a last-ditch effort to turn the ball home.

“If we play football, we have a chance. As soon as we do what other teams want to do, go long, we can’t compete at that level,” said Zachariou, who admitted Tully’s sending off was ‘deserved’ and ‘stupid’ from his player.

“Their ‘keepers made a great save and if we’d gone ahead with the way we move the ball, they would have been chasing the ball a bit and we could have got away with a win.”

On the goal his side conceded, he said: “They’re the moments where you switch off for one second and against a good team they punish you.

“It happens, but they’ve got to keep persevering, believing in what we’re doing and go until the end.”

Borough travel to seventh-placed FC Peterborough on Saturday (3pm) and struggling AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).