Haverhill Rovers have completed their second signing of the summer with the addition of Ryan Taylor from Lakenheath.

The versatile midfielder has reunited with Rovers boss Ben Cowling – who he won the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup under in 2022/23.

Taylor, who made 26 appearances in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season, joins front man Shaun Avis through the door at The New Croft as Rovers continue to bolster their squad for a promotion push in the upcoming campaign.

Ryan Taylor, pictured playing for Lakenheath, becomes Haverhill Rovers’ second signing of the summer. Picture: Richard Marsham

“It’s another player that we’ve worked with and another player that knows what we’re going to expect and need,” said Cowling on his latest recruit.

“I think Ryan himself is a competitor and a ball winner. He’ll add to our midfield to function and also, importantly, he’s more than capable of playing in two or three different positions as well.

“I think that’s something that we’ve got in three or four members of the squad. When we do have those injuries and unavailabilities, we do have people who can step in quite regularly.

Another great signing for the club, welcome @RyannnTaylorrr. pic.twitter.com/XE6YIuF5pW — Haverhill Rovers (@HaverhillRovers) June 23, 2024

“I think it’s quite important that we wanted to get a lot of the players that we wanted in early and for a lot of players to know each other’s game.

“For Ryan to join the likes of Casey (Phillips) and Tom Debenham that have come over from Lakenheath, that’s already a really good start into getting a team that’s going to gel, and gel quickly.”

Rovers returned to training on June 13 and will get their pre-season campaign under way on Tuesday, July 2 at home to Ely City (7.45pm).