While manager Lee Miller was always confident that his West Wratting side’s winless run was nearing a conclusion, even he could not have predicted the emphatic nature in which their season has got back on track.

With injuries and player unavailability at a level that Miller had never previously known, Wratting endured a sequence of seven straight defeats in all competitions.

However, with a squad that started to look more healthy with each passing week, Miller’s men ended their wait for a victory earlier this month with a 5-2 home triumph at the expense of Hemingfords United.

West Wratting manager Lee Miller has seen his side score 15 goals in their last two games. Picture: Mark Westley

That lifted the ‘confidence and momentum’ – and it acted as a launchpad for last weekend’s demolition of Witchford 96, where after falling behind early on, Wratting ran out 10-1 winners.

“We deserved the win against Hemingfords. It’s never easy against them and we had to react well to conceding a couple of goals, but the win had definitely been a long time coming,” said Miller.

“It was a massive weight lifted off our shoulders because it had been a testing few weeks for everyone.

“You could see that the confidence and momentum had lifted in the squad. Did I expect to score 10 on Saturday? Obviously not, but even when we went a goal down I still fancied us because we were playing so well.

“With the injured lads getting fitter, we look a more mobile and sharper team. The whole group lookers brighter mentally and physically.

“To score 10 is amazing and while it is still very much about us taking things game by game, it does feel like we’ve turned a corner.”

What pleased Miller most about the thrashing of Witchford was his team’s second-half display.

Leading 5-1 at the break, Wratting could have gone through the motions after the restart and seen the remainder of the contest out in comfortable fashion.

But instead they got on the front foot immediately and were rewarded with five more goals.

Miller added: “The second half was the most pleasing part of it. We’d been so dominant in the first half and they could have easily thought it was job done at half-time.

“You see that happen a lot in football and we’ve done it plenty of times. We’ve been four or five up at half-time and just seen it out in the second half.

“But if anything our intensity went up with and without the ball. The lads continued to stick to the plan and I was happy to see them stay disciplined. That’s why we scored five more goals because our work rate and desire did not let up – it was nice to see us playing that type of football again.”

Four goals in the game took Callum Harrison to the top of the Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division’s scoring charts with a total of 13, while Lewis Russell (3), Danny Hill, Rory Jebb and Finlay Fletcher were also target.

Second-placed Wratting, who are four points adrift of leaders Over Sports, head to Wisbech St Mary tomorrow (2pm).