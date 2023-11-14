Staff at several Suffolk restaurants, cafés and takeaways are celebrating after their eateries were awarded prestigious culinary awards.

The Good Food Awards recognises the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field.

There are five categories and eateries can be awarded the highly-revered Gold Seal or the Blue Ribbon accolade.

Several restaurants, takeaways and cafés were awarded Good Food Awards

Good Food Awards

The Grill At Twenty5 in Ipswich was awarded the Gold Seal which is given to establishments which achieve consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years.

The Grill At Twenty5 in Ipswich was awarded the Gold Seal in the Good Food Awards 2023/24. Picture: Google Street View

Both the Spice Lounge in Mildenhall and the Baltic Amber Restaurant and Bar in Haverhill were awarded the Blue Ribbon accolade for having high customer ratings/votes. It is also known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.

The Spice Lounge in Mildenhall. Picture: Richard Marsham

Good Food Awards for Cafés

The Grazing Sheep in Ipswich and the Village Green Coffee Shop in Burwell, near Newmarket, were awarded the Blue Ribbon in the café category.

The Grazing Sheep In Ipswich. Picture: Google Street View

Good Food Awards for Fish and Chips

Blue Ribbons were also given to Ipswich Codfellas and Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop.

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop. Picture: Google Street View

Good Food Awards for Takeaways

In the takeaway category, Bella Napoli in Queen Street, Ipswich was awarded a Blue Ribbon.

Good Food Awards for Gastro Pubs

And finally, the Outlook Café Bar and Restaurant in Ipswich and the Hundon Plough in Brockley Green near Haverhill.

The Hundon Plough in Brockley Green, near Haverhill. Picture: Mecha Morton

For more information visit the Good Food Awards website.