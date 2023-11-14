Suffolk restaurants in towns including Ipswich, Haverhill and Mildenhall celebrate after receiving accolades in Good Food Awards
Staff at several Suffolk restaurants, cafés and takeaways are celebrating after their eateries were awarded prestigious culinary awards.
The Good Food Awards recognises the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field.
There are five categories and eateries can be awarded the highly-revered Gold Seal or the Blue Ribbon accolade.
Good Food Awards
The Grill At Twenty5 in Ipswich was awarded the Gold Seal which is given to establishments which achieve consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years.
Both the Spice Lounge in Mildenhall and the Baltic Amber Restaurant and Bar in Haverhill were awarded the Blue Ribbon accolade for having high customer ratings/votes. It is also known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.
Good Food Awards for Cafés
The Grazing Sheep in Ipswich and the Village Green Coffee Shop in Burwell, near Newmarket, were awarded the Blue Ribbon in the café category.
Good Food Awards for Fish and Chips
Blue Ribbons were also given to Ipswich Codfellas and Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop.
Good Food Awards for Takeaways
In the takeaway category, Bella Napoli in Queen Street, Ipswich was awarded a Blue Ribbon.
Good Food Awards for Gastro Pubs
And finally, the Outlook Café Bar and Restaurant in Ipswich and the Hundon Plough in Brockley Green near Haverhill.
For more information visit the Good Food Awards website.