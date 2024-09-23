Bids are now being encouraged for the county council’s arts funding replacement worth £500,000.

Suffolk County Council decided to scrap the entirety of its guaranteed £500,000 core funding to nine of its arts and cultural venues, instead opting to open a pot which all organisations in the sector could apply for.

This proved controversial, however, with dozens of campaigners gathering outside the council offices protesting the changes and warning it would lead to unstable funding streams at a time of increased financial pressures.

Suffolk County Council headquarters, Ipswich. Picture: submitted

From today, arts organisations will be able to bid for three tiers of the council’s new grants system — these are up to £1,500 for small grants, £15,000 for medium, and £50,000 for the larger pot amount.

Cllr Philip Faircloth-Mutton, who deals with the delivery of this funding, said: “The launch of the Culture Project Fund marks a significant investment in the future of Suffolk’s cultural sector. By supporting projects that focus on our key priorities, we aim to create happier, healthier, and stronger communities.

“This fund is about more than just arts and culture, it’s about building resilience, fostering inclusion, and boosting the wellbeing of our residents. We’re excited to see the positive impact these projects will have on our county.”

The fund is meant to support projects reaching some of the county’s most vulnerable people and communities including those on low incomes, isolated, and from marginalised groups.

The council stated it wished to foster a thriving cultural sector which contributes to the county’s growth while strengthening Suffolk’s economy.

Bids for medium and large grants can be made until November 29 with grants set to be awarded by February 14, 2025.

Applications can be made via email at cultureprojectfund@suffolk.gov.uk or via the council’s website at www.suffolk.gov.uk/cultureprojectfund.

Small grant presentations will be available on March 17, July 14, and September 15, next year.