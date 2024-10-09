Suffolk leaders are being asked to call for an immediate reversal of the axing of winter fuel payments as thousands are at risk.

During next Thursday’s full county council meeting, the leader, Cllr Matthew Hicks is due to propose a motion calling on the Government to reverse the axing of winter fuel payments to all but the poorest pensioners.

It states over 177,000 Suffolk residents who received the energy bill benefit now face uncertainty and accuses the Government of breaching constitutional accountability conventions by deliberately hiding information on the decision’s impact.

Matthew Hicks

If voted through, the motion would result in the council writing to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, not only asking to reverse the decision, but also rule out any increase to fuel duty in the upcoming autumn budget.

It reads: “This council believes that winter fuel payments provide a vital lifeline to Suffolk’s pensioners and registers its opposition to the Labour government’s extreme and unnecessary cuts to this support.

“As a rural county, with many properties ‘off-grid’, its residents are heavily reliant on oil and private car transport.”

Endeavour House. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

The winter fuel decision has continued to raise eyebrows as representatives of different councils and all political colours warn of serious consequences.

Cllr Jon London, who represents Exning and also campaigns for neighbouring Newmarket, said the cut would hit those living on their own the hardest.

He added: “Many pensioners here in Newmarket and the surrounding area are desperately worried about how they will make it through this winter.”

Cllr Joe Mason, who is seconding the county council’s motion, has also called on West Suffolk Council to implement a scheme to replace the money lost due to the winter fuel cuts.

The county council motion also proposes opposition to the winter fuel cuts is made clear at ‘every opportunity’.

Its opposition to a fuel duty increase is alongside a pledge to support rural motorists, recognising the importance private cars play in addressing rural isolation and providing access to social care.

Although Cllr Hicks is proposing the council welcomes the Government’s £3 million project to offer interest-free loans to residents in Suffolk for energy-efficiency home upgrades, he still opposes prioritising heat pumps as a way to decarbonise homes.

Instead, he is asking for a ‘technologically agnostic’ approach which avoids solutions disproportionately disadvantaging residents with older properties or oil-fired central heating.