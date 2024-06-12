The lovable Suffolk cats searching for a new home

Welcoming a cat into your home is a life-changing decision but also the most rewarding thing to do.

Many cats are desperate to be given a chance and find a home they can call their own.

RSPCA Suffolk has provided profiles of four felines looking for a new family.

Name: Margot

Margot. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: Six years old

Margot has been returned to the centre after not quite settling into her new home.

She is a super affectionate and loving girl who enjoys company from her human companions.

Her favourite past times consist of spending time with her people, curling up in a nice soft bed and having a lovely cat nap.

Unfortunately, Margot suffers from FIC (Feline Idiopathic Cystitis) so she requires a special urinary diet to help with her bladder functions.

Due to this specific diet, the branch will be able to help towards funding for this food. Since being on this diet, Margot’s cystitis seems to have improved and is showing no signs of symptoms.

As as result of Margot’s FIC, she is looking for a calm and quiet home where she can live as stress free as possible.

Do you have the right environment for this lovely lady?

Name: Paws

Paws. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic semi-long hair

Paws came into the centre due to welfare concerns via the national RSPCA.

When he first arrived at the centre, Paws was reluctant to interact with the staff, but after being given some space and patience, Paws now likes a fuss when he is feeling brave enough.

His favourite thing to do is roll around in his igloo bed looking adorable.

Paws came in with his friend Babe but would be happy to either go with her or on his own.

Do you have the time and patience this boy needs to show his true character?

Name: Tikka

Tikka. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: One year old

Tikka came into the centre after being found as a stray.

When she first arrived at the cattery, Tikka was quite ‘spicy’ and defensive when it came to people being near, her but since getting to know the team, her behaviour has really improved.

Tikka does still have her moments of ‘cattitude’ but can also be very sweet and loving once she knows you.

Because of this, Tikka is looking for someone with a bit of experience with owning a cat who would be able to read her body language as to whether she would like your attention or not.

Does this bundle of character sound like the right cat for you?

Name: Poppy

Poppy. Picture: RSPCA Suffolk

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: Two years old

Poppy came into the RSPCA centre after not getting on with the other animals and children in the home.

When Poppy was first at the centre, she was rather defensive and was not afraid to let the staff know when she was unhappy with their presence.

However, since getting to know the staff and her new surroundings she is being a lot more accepting of us.

Poppy still has her ‘cattitude’ moments so would benefit from going home to someone who knows cat body language and able to tell when she would like her own space – can that person be you?

More than 90 animals are waiting for their forever home at the Suffolk branch.

If you are interested in a particular animal, email the RSPCA at info@rspca-suffolkcentral.org.uk