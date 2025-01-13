Two men have been prosecuted for misusing a blue badge in two Suffolk towns.

Valon Aliaj, of London, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to wrongful display of a blue badge at Norwich Road Shoppers Car Park, Ipswich.

On May 14 of last year, an officer came across Aliaj, inspected the blue badge displayed on the car and found that Aliaj was not the badge holder.

Aliaj said it belonged to a family member, which led to the badge being seized.

The case was referred to Suffolk County Council who found no link between the badge holder and Aliaj, who later said to the investigators he had found the badge in the car park and displayed it.

Aliaj was fined £166 and ordered to pay £1,500 in investigatory and legal costs. He had to pay a £66 victim surcharge.

Nicholas Dyerson, of Broadstairs, also appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to wrongful display of a blue badge on September 10 of last year.

A parking officer came across a vehicle parked on double yellow lines in the access road to Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket.

The vehicle was displaying a blue badge issued by Kent County Council.

The officer had observed four men leaving the vehicle.

During the inspection of the badge, Dyerson told the officer that he had just dropped the badge holder off.

However, as the badge holder was not present at the time the vehicle was parked and Dyerson refused to contact the badge holder, the officer seized the badge.

The case was referred to the county council who found that the badge belonged to a person who had died and the badge cancelled in August 2024.

Dyerson was fined £146 and ordered to pay £942.36 in investigatory and legal costs as well as a £58 victim surcharge.

Councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “Blue badges are an essential lifeline for residents with mobility challenges, offering them the access they need to live independent lives.

“These prosecutions highlight the importance of safeguarding the scheme from abuse.

“The illegal misuse of a Blue Badge is unacceptable, and we will continue to take robust action to protect the rights of legitimate badge holders and uphold the integrity of the scheme.”