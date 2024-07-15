Both Ipswich Town Women and AFC Sudbury Women will kick off their 2024/25 FA Women’s National League campaigns with away fixtures.

Sudbury became only the second Suffolk club to enter the FA Women’s National League ahead of last season and managed to retain their Tier 4 status as well as celebrating victory in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup final at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road in May to cap off as memorable campaign.

And this time around they will start their Division One South East campaign on the road, away to Chatham Town at Maidstone Sports Ground on Sunday, August 18. Their opening-day opponents were relegated from Ipswich’s league having played the Tractor Girls in a historic first women’s league fixture at Portman Road in March.

AFC Sudbury Women lifted the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup at Portman Road in a memorable 2023/24 campaign which also saw them earn survival in Tier 4 Picture: Jonny Chick

The first visitors of the new term to The MEL Group Stadium will be Queens Park Rangers – who finished fifth last season – the following weekend, on August 25.

Norwich City, who finished second in 23/24, will be in south Suffolk under the lights on Tuesday, August 24 (7.45pm) with the reverse fixture AFC’s only other scheduled evening fixture, at The Nest in Horsford on Tuesday, February 11 (7.45pm).

The campaign for Luke and Stefan Mallett’s side will come to a close away at London Seaward on April 27.

The final home fixture preceding that will be Dulwich Hamlet, newly promoted along with Real Bedford, on April 13.

For Joe Sheehan’s Ipswich Town Women, another season in the Southern Premier Division – having finished fourth last term – begins away to Oxford United on Sunday, August 18 (2pm).

The first home game, at Felixstowe & Walton United FC, comes the following weekend on August 25 with the visit of a Hashtag United side who finished second last time out.

New sides in the division are relegated outfits Lewes and Watford with the former the second visitors to Suffolk, on September 8. Watford come to Felixstowe on October 6.

Ipswich Town Women hosted Chatham Town in a first ever women’s league match at Portman Road in March Picture: Allen Hollands

Town visit AFC Wimbledon and host Plymouth in March, with the league schedule completed in April with a visit to MK Dons and a home game with Cheltenham Town on the final day of the season.

Ipswich Town Women’s 2024/25 fixtures in FAWNL Southern Premier*:

*All fixtures are subject to change. Sunday matches set to kick-off at 2pm.

AUGUST

Sun 18: Oxford United (h)

Sun 25: Hashtag United (h)

SEPTEMBER

Sun 1: Exeter City (a)

Sun 8: Lewes (h)

Sun 15: AFC Wimbledon (h)

Sun 22: Gwalia United (a)

Weds: Billericay Town (a)

OCTOBER

Sun 06: Watford (h)

Sun 13: Plymouth Argyle (a)

Sun 27: MK Dons (h)

NOVEMBER

Sun 10: Cheltenham Town (a)

Sun 17: Oxford United (h)

DECEMBER

Sun 15: Hashtag United (A)

JANUARY

Sun 05: Exeter City (h)

Sun 12: Lewes (a)

FEBRUARY

Sun 02: Watford (a)

Weds 12: Billericay Town (h)

Sun 23: Gwalia United (h)

MARCH

Sun 09: AFC Wimbledon (a)

Sun 23: Plymouth Argyle (h)

APRIL

Sun 13: MK Dons (a)

Sun 27: Cheltenham Town (h)

AFC Sudbury’s 2024/25 fixtures in FAWNL Division One South East*:

*All fixtures are subject to change. Sunday matches set to kick off at 2pm.

AUGUST

Sun 18: Chatham Town (a)

Sun 25: Q.P.R (h)

SEPTEMBER

Sun 1: Actonians (h)

Sun 8: Chesham United (a)

Sun 15: London Bees (h)

Sun 22: Real Bedford (a)

Tues 24: Norwich City (h)

OCTOBER

Sun 6: Ashford Town (a)

Sun 27: Cambridge United (h)

NOVEMBER

Sun 10: Dulwich Hamlet (a)

Sun 17: London Seaward (h)

DECEMBER

Sun 8: Chatham Town (h)

Sun 15: Q.P.R (a)

JANUARY

Sun 5: Actonians (a)

Sun 12: Chesham United (h)

FEBRUARY

Sun 2: Ashford Town (h)

Tues 11: Norwich City (a)

Sun 23: Real Bedford (h)

MARCH

Sun 9: London Bees (a)

Sun 23: Cambridge United (a)

APRIL

Sun 13: Dulwich Hamlet (h)

Sun 27: London Seaward (a)