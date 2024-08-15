Ipswich Town are reportedly ‘on the brink’ of completing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old, according to The Telegraph, is looking to get his career back on track and is close to joining the Blues for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

It was reported earlier in the week that Town were among three clubs looking to seal the signature of the England international and the Portman Road outfit appear to have won the race.

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Barry Goodwin

Phillips, who has 31 caps for his country though was not called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the recent European Championships, has been left kicking his heels for much of the time since a completing a reputed £45 million transfer from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. Having been hampered by injury in his first campaign, he has gone on to make just two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions.

The defensive midfielder, who has played at centre-back during City’s pre-season this summer, spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United where he played in eight league games, starting just three. He also made two UEFA Europa League appearances, but both in late cameos across the Hammers’ last 16 tie with FC Freiburg.

Town are currently searching for an extra quality option in the middle of the park with Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo, who helped pull off back-to-back promotions alongside each other, set to start Saturday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool (12.30pm).