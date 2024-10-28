Bury Town manager Cole Skuse has admitted his promotion-chasing side were ‘well off it’ and were ‘never in the game’ as Waltham Abbey left the Getaway Cars Stadium on Saturday with all three points to knock the Blues off top spot.

The west Suffolk side had gone into the first of back-to-back home games in four days in both league and cup (see full midweek fixtures for SuffolkNews’ teams below) looking to bring up a fifth win on the bounce.

But The Abbotts, who travelled over in eighth position in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, proved to be the party-poopers for a 600-strong expectant home crowd at Ram Meadow.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse shows his frustration as his side put in a below-par performance against Waltham Abbey Pictures: Mecha Morton view more and purchase options at: www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

Second-half goals from Prince Domafriyie (52’) and Aaron Eyoma (71’) were, in the end, no less than they deserved after Bury’s bright opening failed to see bring their opponents’ goalkeeper into action and soon became a laboured and easy-to-defend approach to attacking.

It came after the previous weekend’s 1-0 win at Heybridge Swifts had seen Skuse declare to our print title the Bury Free Press that it contained “probably the best 45 minutes of football I have had since I have been here from the group”.

However, there was a very different post-match chat in the dugout with SuffolkNews following the final whistle sounding against Waltham Abbey, which you can watch in full below. It includes the ex-Ipswich Town vice-captain’s thoughts ahead of hosting higher-league Leiston in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup tomorrow (7.45pm).

Skuse said: “Huge credit to them, I thought they played it very, very well.

“We had a really bright start and had a great chanced with a header (Luke Brown) a couple of yards out which ultimately could have been a game changer, without stating the obvious; but then they played it extremely well.

“We were never in the game really, we were well off it today, by quite a distance; we never really looked a threat in the top end of the pitch.

“Even in the second half we had loads of possession but without having a real disparity in tempo. We were playing relatively slowly across the backline and as soon as we tried to break through any lines it was all at the same pace; there was no real bang and change of termpo or any creativity, so it is just one of those days.”

Substitute Ryan Horne battles for the ball against two Waltham Abbey player Pictures: Mecha Morton

Bury Town’s top scorer Cemal Ramadan was penalised for throwing his arm out at a cross as he looked to turn it towards goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Former professional Ed Upson sends in a cross Picture: Mecha Morton

Skuse added he expects to see a much better version of his side as they go up against a Leiston outfit that lie 14th in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table having had the weekend off to keep themselves in the only remaining cup competition left to them, having suffered early exits in the Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Trophy.

The first round fixture, which is being played on the same night as the quarter-finals (two rounds later) start has had to be postponed several times due to Chris Wigger and Darren Eadie’s side enjoying runs in both national competitions – including the need for midweek replays – but most notably reaching the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup before losing 5-1 at home to higher-league Dagenham & Redbridge.

“I am hoping it is an isolated incident but there was a lot in that performance that needs a lot of polishing up on,” the Bury boss said.

Max Maughn takes on his man Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse (right) and his assistant Paul Musgrove (left) were left hugely frustrated with their side’s latest performance in front of another big crowd at Ram Meadow Picture: Mecha Morton

Cemal Ramadan comes steers a cross wide of the post Picture: Mecha Morton

Ollie Canfer sends a shot from outside the box well over the bar as Bury failed to test the visiting goalkeeper, despite their first-half possession Picture: Mecha Morton

The defeat was only Bury’s second in 11 league matches so far this season and has seen them drop to third in the table and two points behind new leaders Tilbury, but with a game in hand on both the Dockers and second-placed Witham Town.

Luke Brown is fouled Picture: Mecha Morton

Tuesday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup first round

Bury Town vs Leiston

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round

Hadleigh United vs Lakenheath

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final

Brantham Athletic vs Felixstowe & Walton United

Pitching In Isthmian League Velocity Cup third qualifying round

Hendon vs Newmarket Town

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round

Kirkley & Pakefield vs Walsham-le-Willows

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Haverhill Borough vs Harwich & Parkeston