Three fire crews attended a hay bale fire inside a barn in rural Suffolk.

Firefighters from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were called to a barn in Station Road, near the Wangford Road junction, in Lakenheath, at around 11.30am.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said hay bales inside the barn were on fire, however it is not believed to have caused any damage to the barn.

Fire crews were called to hay bale blaze in Station Road, Lakenheath. Picture: Google Maps

The fire is now under control though the firefighters remain at the scene while it is dampening down.