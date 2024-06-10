Firefighters from Newmarket, Brandon and Mildenhall rescue dog from house fire in Eriswell Road, Lakenheath
Published: 13:40, 10 June 2024
| Updated: 13:47, 10 June 2024
A dog was rescued from a home during a fire this afternoon.
Three fire crews, from Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon, were called to a house blaze on the B1112 Eriswell Road, Lakenheath, at 12.04pm.
Firefighters used breathing equipment and two hose-reel jets to battle the flames.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no one was in the house at the time of the blaze.
However, a dog was rescued from the property, she said.
The incident had been dealt with by 12.34pm, although two engines remained at the scene.