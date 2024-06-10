A dog was rescued from a home during a fire this afternoon.

Three fire crews, from Newmarket, Mildenhall and Brandon, were called to a house blaze on the B1112 Eriswell Road, Lakenheath, at 12.04pm.

Firefighters used breathing equipment and two hose-reel jets to battle the flames.

A dog was rescued from a house fire in Lakenheath this afternoon. Picture: Google/iStock

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no one was in the house at the time of the blaze.

However, a dog was rescued from the property, she said.

The incident had been dealt with by 12.34pm, although two engines remained at the scene.