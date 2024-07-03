A Suffolk pub has been mentioned on a hit daytime TV show after issuing guidance saying it is ‘not child friendly’.

The Eriswell Chequers, near Lakenheath, was discussed on ITV’s This Morning earlier today, with presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley saying it looked like a lovely pub.

Panelists Vanessa Feltz and journalist Sonia Soda spoke about the guidelines from the pub’s landlords, which said they do not want children running about annoying other diners.

The social media post from the Chequers said: “We do not want children picking up the cutlery and using the table as a drum.”

The Eriswell Chequers in The Street Eriswell was discussed on ITV show This Morning. Picture: Google

Both panelists said though they can understand why some venues are not child friendly they thought the language used by the pub was too harsh.

In the statement the Chequers listed the ways in which it is not child friendly, including a lack of baby changing facilities and play area.

The statement from the pub, in The Street, Eriswell, added: “If children do not require or tick any of the above they are most welcome.”

“We have been managing restaurants, clubs and pubs since 1997 and have never had to publish any of the above.”

The landlords did not wish to comment on this story.