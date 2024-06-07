Sadness has been expressed and questions raised at the closure of a pub which has served a community for nearly 100 years.

Greene King said it had taken the difficult decision to shut The Bird in Hand, in Beck Row, next to RAF Mildenhall.

Gary Peachey, chairman of Beck Row, Holywell Row, and Kenny Hill Parish Council, said he was aware staff were told of the closure this week.

The Bird in Hand pub in Beck Row. Picture: Philip Dilley

“It’s a great shame as The Bird in Hand has been part of Beck Row since the 1930s going back to the Second World War and a lot of history in the village was held within its walls,” he said.

“Unfortunately this is another pub that has been lost for the community forever.

“Beck Row has gone from having four drinking establishments and we’re now left with one, the King’s Head.

The Bird in Hand pub in Beck Row. Picture: Philip Dilley

“Beck Row is an ever growing village with more development coming, yet the infrastructure is decreasing which is a great shame.”

Whatever the future holds for the site, he said it would be nice if some consideration could be given to the importance of The Bird in Hand and its value to the community which has supported the pub over the years.

Mr Peachey added: “There was a five year community asset order on The Bird in Hand but this ran out last month. In my opinion it would seem timely that Greene King has decided to dispose of the pub at this time.

“We’re aware there are various rumours circulating as to the future of the pub but as to date nothing has been officially released.”

The Bird in Hand pub in Beck Row. Picture: Philip Dilley

A Greene King spokesperson said: “It has been a difficult decision to close The Bird in Hand and we would like to thank all our customers, both local and from further afield, who have visited over the years.

“Our focus now is on supporting our team members at the pub. While we know the closure is disappointing for many customers, we hope to welcome them into our other pubs in the area soon."

Asked what was happening to the site and whether it had been sold, they said there were no further updates to share at this stage.

