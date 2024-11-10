Hundreds of people gathered together in towns and villages across Suffolk on Remembrance Sunday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Crowds of people paid their respects around the war memorial in Mildenhall today with two minutes of silence held at 11am to commemorate those who died in war.

Wreaths were laid by local dignitaries including West Suffolk MP Nick Timothy, as well as representatives from RAF Mildenhall and other groups in the community.

A number of wreaths were laid at the war memorial in Mildenhall as people paid their respects. Pictures: Andy Abbott

Mildenhall mayor Russell Leaman, who laid a wreath, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for Mildenhall to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

“It is so important to honour and remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could live our lives today.

“It is heartening to see how well supported the parade and service was in Mildenhall today and the great support shown to the poppy appeal.”

A parade marched from the Sainsbury’s car park in Recreation Way to the memorial with the Remembrance service led by the Rt Rev George Samiec of Ascension Lutheran Church, who is also secretary of the Mildenhall and Newmarket Sea and Royal Marine Cadets.

West Suffolk district councillor, Richard Alecock, said he was truly impressed with the turnout in Mildenhall.

“It’s always a poignant occasion and this event holds special significance for me personally,” he said.

“Like many locals, we have relatives serve or commemorate during the two wars and this year I had the honour of wearing my relative’s medals while my daughter proudly represented the Second Mildenhall Guides as a flag bearer.

“It was a meaningful day, reminding us all of the importance of honouring those who served.”

Crowds gathered in Mildenhall this morning. Picture: DC Event Photography

Picture: DC Event Photography

Nick Timothy paid his respects in Mildenhall. Picture: Cameron Reid

In Bury St Edmunds, members of the public gathered for a wreath laying service on Angel Hill.

A parade was led by the RAF Honington Voluntary Band, with representatives from the Army and Navy, which made its way to St Mary’s Church following the service.

Tomorrow on Armistice Day, Bury Town Council and the Royal British Legion will hold a two minute silence on Angel Hill at the war memorial.

Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Diane Hind at the Remembrance service on Angel Hill. Pictures: Andy Abbott

The Armistice Day service and wreath-laying ceremony will start at 10.45am.

Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Diane Hind at the Remembrance service on Angel Hill. Pictures: Andy Abbott

In Sudbury, Colchester Pipes and Drums led a parade from the north side of the Market Hill at 2pm today.

The parade travelled down Gainsborough Street, into Gregory Street, before it finished at St Gregory’s Church.

After the service, wreaths will be laid on the British and American war memorials at The Croft.

Remembrance Sunday in Sudbury. Pictures: Andy Abbott

It was a special occasion in Ipswich as it was the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the cenotaph in Christchurch Park.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, said: “I am particularly honoured to give the address this year as we celebrate the centenary of the unveiling of the Ipswich Cenotaph.

“The cenotaph has 2811 names from the First and Second World Wars and from later conflicts, and the families and friends of many of those named continue to live in Ipswich.

Remembrance Sunday at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: Keith Mindham

“Their stories keep our remembrance observance rooted in real lives of people with whom many of us are connected and our honouring them is so important as we strive for peace in our own day.”

Remembrance Sunday at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: Keith Mindham

See pictures from Haverhill, Newmarket and Exning below.

Remembrance Sunday in Haverhill. Pictures: Mecha Morton

Remembrance Sunday in Newmarket. Pictures: Mecha Morton

Remembrance Sunday in Exning. Pictures: Mecha Morton

As on Remembrance Sunday, Armistice Day will see two minutes of silence when the clock strikes at 11am.