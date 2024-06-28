A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to two crashes on a major route.

Suffolk Police was alerted at 1.40pm to a collision involving a van and a lorry on the A11 northbound between Red Lodge and Barton Mills, near Mildenhall.

The fire and ambulance services were called.

At 1.43pm, a subsequent collision was reported to police involving a car and debris from the first crash.

The road was closed northbound.

A fire service spokesperson said they were called but not ultimately required.

They said a person was out of their vehicle and left in the care of the ambulance service.

At 2.55pm, a police spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

One lane remained closed.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called just after 1.50pm.

An ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

They said a man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.



