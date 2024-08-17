Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge scrap yard fire which saw 12 crews attend.

Two appliances are still at Scrapco, in the Carrops, Red Lodge, damping down after the blaze which could be seen from miles around.

Twelve crews were called to the scene at 5.38pm yesterday.

The blaze at Scrapco in The Carrops, Red Lodge. Picture: Brandon Fire Service/Facebook

The fire was extinguished by 2am, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.

Smoke was reported as being seen as far away as Thetford, Hockwold and Hepworth and Campbridgeshire.

Residents nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

UPDATE: 9pm - with scrap continuing to burn, crews are are still on scene firefighting. They will be at the incident throughout the night and into tomorrow (Saturday).



A change in wind direction means that residents of Red Lodge are advised to keep windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/mhrC8kPzK5 — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) August 16, 2024

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said said the blaze started in a 20 sq metre area and then spread within the scrap metal yard.

He said: “We still have a presence at the site of two appliances, damping down, clearing hotspots.

“The fire was extinguished by around 2am when other appliances were able to leave to the scene.

“We have made good progress throughout the night and the cause will be investigated.

The blaze started in a 20 sq metre area.Picture: Brandon Fire Service/Facebook

Nearby residents were advised to close windows and doors. Picture: Amy Drake

Engines attended from Ely, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall, Halstead, Sudbury, Brandon, Elmswell, Ixworth and Newmarket.