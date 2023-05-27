Fire crews tackled a blaze at an outbuilding in Mildenhall in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke and fire coming from the property in Kingsway at 12.17am.

Crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket found an outbuilding well alight. They spent time damping down and cutting away to check for any further places where the fire could start.

Fire crews battled a blaze at an outbuilding in Mildenhall in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Stock image

The fire was put out at 2:40am.

One crew from Mildenhall returned to the outbuilding at around 7am this morning for a reinspection, and left shortly after.

No one was injured.