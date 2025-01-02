Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a green waste disposal centre.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.56am today to the incident involving 60 tonnes of garden waste at FCC Environment in Green Lane, Red Lodge.

On arrival, crews found the waste was well alight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.56am today to the incident involving 60 tonnes of garden waste at FCC Environment in Green Lane, Red Lodge. Picture: Google and iStock

Firefighters and FCC staff used machinery to establish a fire break and deployed three hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

It was under control by 12.48pm.

Crews remain at the scene to monitor.

Four fire engines attended with three from Newmarket and one from Bury St Edmunds.