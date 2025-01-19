A 23-year-old man who survived a childhood cancer diagnosis has organised a charity football match fund-raiser.

Sam Sharp, of Mildenhall, was diagnosed with leukaemia as a toddler in December 2005.

He was given the all clear in July 2011, before his grandfather David Butcher died from cancer the following year.

Sam Sharp as a child with his grandfather David Butcher, who also had leukaemia and died in 2012. Pictures: Sam Sharp

Sam came up with the idea for a football match in partnership with Iron Island, the gym he works at in Bury St Edmunds, to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

He said: “Cancer has been a big part of my life growing up and it’s something I’m very fortunate enough to have avoided.

“I can never do enough for this charity. They basically saved my life and I wouldn’t be here without them.

Sam came up with the idea for a football match in partnership with Iron Island, the Bury St Edmunds gym he works at

“I want to do something to help, raise awareness and give hope to children who were in my position.

“I’m now full of nerves for this match but I can’t wait for it as well.”

The game will kick off at 3pm at Newmarket Town Football Club on January 26, with spectators asked to pay £5 to watch.

Sam Sharp was diagnosed with leukaemia as a toddler in December 2005

It will feature two teams from Iron Island, with the kit colours to be orange and purple, to represent Children with Cancer UK.

Sam’s JustGiving fund-raiser has raised £180 so far – with a target set for £1,000.

He has thanked his family and his girlfriend Lauren, who he lives with for six days a week in Bury St Edmunds, for their support.

“I want to give a huge thank you to my mum Sarah and dad Lee who went through so much pain with me when I was a little kid and had no idea what was going on,” Sam said.

“The two of them were absolutely brilliant and I really look up to them, especially now as I understand it a lot more. I know how heartbreaking it must’ve been for them.

“I’m so grateful to Lauren as well, who is a big supporter of mine. I suffer from bad anxiety but she has helped me immensely with that. She’s been amazing.”