A Mildenhall man who survived a childhood cancer diagnosis and lost his grandfather to the disease is ‘over the moon’ after his charity fund-raiser passed the £1,000 mark.

Sam Sharp, 23, was diagnosed with leukaemia as a toddler in December 2005 and was given the all clear in July 2011, before his grandfather David Butcher died from cancer the following year.

On Sunday, Sam hosted a football match in partnership with Iron Island, the gym he works at in Bury St Edmunds, to help raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

The charity match at Newmarket Town FC helped Sam Sharp's fund-raiser hit the £1,000 mark to raise money for Children with Cancer UK. Pictures: Sarah Sharp

The game at Newmarket Town FC featured two teams from Iron Island, with kit colours of orange and purple, to represent the cancer charity.

Despite the bad weather, the football match was a success and attracted a huge crowd, with the JustGiving fund-raiser now standing at £1,025.

“It was one of the best days I’ve had even if the weather wasn’t ideal,” Sam said.

“I'm over the moon about raising more than £1,000. It's the very least I could do and it makes me very happy and proud.”

Sam’s mum, Sarah, added: “The event really well and around 100 people came along so the atmosphere was brilliant.

“We were amazed by people’s generosity. We managed to raise £850 on the day with raffle tickets and donations.

Sarah Sharp (centre) was amazed by people's generosity

“We were a bit worried the weather would put people off coming but people were cheering the teams on and it was overall a great occasion.

“We would like to thank all those who came on Sunday and donated.”

Sam is looking to do another fund-raiser football match in the summer to raise more money for Children with Cancer UK.

A trophy was on offer to the winning team... which was the 'Satsumoans' who beat Inaki Warriors 6-2

He is also shaving his head tomorrow, with other members of Iron Island, to raise further funds for the cancer charity.