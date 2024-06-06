The organiser of a popular annual Christmas fair has become the new mayor of a Suffolk town and is looking forward to the fresh challenge.

Cllr Russell Leaman joined Mildenhall High Town Council in July 2017 and following a recent two-year spell as deputy mayor, he now takes the reins from Cllr Ian Shipp.

The 53-year-old, who works as a general manager for a racing saddlers firm in Newmarket, has lived in Mildenhall for 25 years and has a wife, Lena, and son, Mason.

Cllr Ian Shipp (left), with new Mildenhall mayor Russell Leaman and new deputy mayor Cllr Grace Bristow MBE. Picture: Andy Neal

He represents the Great Heath ward in Mildenhall and chairs two of the town’s council committees and sits on three more.

“I’m honoured and very proud to be voted in as mayor and I’m really looking forward to it’, Cllr Leaman said.

“I’m grateful for all the support I have had from other councillors and I want to say a big thank you to Ian for what he’s done in the last two years as he’s been brilliant.

“This is a new challenge for me but I’m glad to be taking the council forward and we really have some great services and some great facilities in the town.”

This year will be Cllr Leaman’s fifth year as organiser of Merry Mildenhall - the town’s popular annual Christmas fair - and it has been one of his favourite things to do as a town councillor.

He particularly enjoys community events and hopes to put on more in the area for members of the public to get involved in.

“I think there’s a real sense of community in Mildenhall and a few people may say there’s not much to do, but there is a lot going on.

“We have achieved quite a bit over last few years but to put on even more events would be a great thing.

“Being lead organiser for Merry Mildenhall in recent years has especially been a real privilege of mine and has been the most rewarding experience so far.”

Cllr Leaman and Cllr Ship collecting the award on behalf of Mildenhall for the most active town in the county at the Suffolk Community Awards last year

Cllr Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure and culture at West Suffolk Council, said: “Russell has a great deal of experience as a town councillor.

“Not only has he chaired various committees but he has also supported me for the last two years as my deputy.

“I am sure Russell will enjoy his term as mayor and I wish him all the very best.”

Taking Cllr Leaman’s previous position as deputy mayor is Cllr Grace Bristow MBE.