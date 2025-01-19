A 22-year-old children’s entertainer is delighted after launching her first business with her opening event now all booked up.

Megan Phillips, of Mildenhall, recently started up her own children's party entertainment service We Entertain, which covers Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

To celebrate her new venture, the former Soham Village College pupil is hosting a free disco party on January 26 at Turner Hall in Newmarket, for children aged five to nine, which now has no spaces left available.

Pictures: Megan Phillips

Megan hosted her first event in Colchester in March 2022 and she hasn’t looked back since.

“I always put my all into every party and as I’ve now started my own business for the first time I am really excited but also really nervous for it,” she said.

“I know this opening party on January 26 is going to be brilliant. I’ve been doing parties for a long time, I know what I bring and it’s a very personal thing to me.

Pictures: Megan Phillips

“I’m very proud of what I’ve managed to do. I’ve always had great reviews and I’m just absolutely delighted to get to this point.”

Megan has also been doing circus coaching for more than a year at Academy of Movement in Bury St Edmunds, where she has gained further confidence and is able to teach children how to juggle as well as use a variety of circus equipment.

The skills she’s learned have added to what she can offer at parties and she enjoys the feeling that her events can provide.

Pictures: Megan Phillips

“I love that events can be different every time and the feelings that kids come out with can just make you so happy,” Megan said.

“Each party can be so creative and wild. I get to make people feel great and give them a birthday they’ll remember for years for example.

“To be remembered is such an amazing feeling and I love it.

Pictures: Megan Phillips

“So I hope people give We Entertain a try. If this is successful, I’d like to do more events where all proceedings go to children’s charities.

“I now can’t wait to see what the future holds.”