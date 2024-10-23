More than 400 people visited a karting venue as it celebrated its 30th anniversary with a host of activities.

Located just off the A11 near Mildenhall and Newmarket, Red Lodge Karting is the largest premier outdoor circuit in the east of England and its team marked the special milestone with an action-packed programme on Saturday.

More than £2,000 was raised on the day for charity Siblings Support.

More than 400 people visited Red Lodge Karting throughout the day on Saturday as it celebrated its 30th anniversary. Pictures: Red Lodge Karting

Some of the activities on offer included family karting sessions, a two and a half hour team endurance race, open clay pigeon shooting, classic car displays, a raffle and more.

Mick French, circuit manager at Red Lodge Karting, has been supporting the venue since 1999 as a race co-ordinator.

He said: “I want to say nothing but a huge thank you to everyone that joined us on Saturday - it was an absolutely fantastic 30th year celebration.

Red Lodge Karting was established in 1994 and is now the largest premier outdoor circuit in the East of England

“More than 400 people visited throughout the day and the rain didn’t stop play. In fact, it added to the thrill of racing in the wet for the 70 drivers that took part in the endurance race in the morning.

“The Two Bros motorcycle stunt team gave an awesome display in the wet showing off their exhilarating skills wowing the crowd that braved the weather too.

“They were only too pleased to give everyone a second display when the sun came out later, which thrilled the crowd even more.

There were a number of activities on offer including a display of classic cars

“People were treated to a parade by many of the display race cars showing off their pride and joys by racing round the track for a couple of laps.”

Mick added: “Karting sessions were sold out and a race pod simulator went down as a great hit on the day too which was great to see.”