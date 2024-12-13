A parent teacher friends association has raised more than £1,000 following a ‘fantastic’ Christmas fair.

The Friends of St Christopher's School in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, hosted the festive event with huge support from the local community. .

The fair, made possible by the efforts of the PTFA members and the sponsorship of Readwin Barclay, was a resounding success with a total of £1194.87 raised.

The money will go towards developing the Early Years playground at St Christopher’s, with work to begin during the Easter holidays.

A highlight of the fair was the raffle, which saw a range of donations from parents and friends of the school.

Georgie King, chair of Friend's of St Christopher’s PTFA, said: "It was fantastic to see our community come together to celebrate the festive season and raise much-needed funds for the school.

Lauren Parslow, secretary of Friend's of St Christopher’s PTFA, expressed her gratitude to Ms King.

"Georgie works tirelessly to ensure each event is the best it can be,” she said.

“On behalf of everyone in the PTFA and at St Christopher's School, thank you Georgie for all you do.”