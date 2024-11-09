Suspected drink-drivers have been arrested in two Suffolk towns and officers have seized two vehicles at a McDonald’s by a busy roundabout.

Officers arrested a female in Newmarket and a male in Lakenheath for allegedly drink driving their vehicles last night.

A spokesperson for Forest Heath Police said officers continued patrolling after the arrests and a vehicle with no MOT or tax was spotted at the McDonald’s at Fiveways Roundabout in Barton Mills, near Mildenhall.

Two suspected drink-drivers were arrested last night - one in Lakenheath, one in Newmarket. Picture: Forest Heath Police

The spokesperson said: “Whilst issuing a ticket, the blue Mustang passing by showed no insurance and was stopped at the same time.

“This vehicle was seized and when the driver was collected by his friend, his car also showed no MOT or insurance.”

The friend’s car, a blue Honda, was stopped and seized by officers.

Picture: Forest Heath Police

“Many drivers reported for various offences, with two vehicles and two drunk drivers off the streets,” the spokesperson said.

Picture: Forest Heath Police

“Not having a valid insurance policy in place is what raises our insurance premiums people.”