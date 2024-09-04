An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A14.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway, between junction 37 for Newmarket and junction 38 for the A11, at about 3.10pm on Friday, August 30.

A yellow Fiat Panda had been in collision with a black Toyota Corolla which then collided with a white Mercedes Benz C220.

An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash on the A14. Picture: iStock

The driver of the Fiat Panda, an 80-year-old woman from Beck Row, suffered serious injuries and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

She died on Sunday, September 1.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved suffered minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage of it, or the Panda, in the moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website using the reference Op Crick - www.cambs.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/

Alternatively, anyone can contact the police about the incident by calling 101.