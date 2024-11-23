A14 in Newmarket reopens after being closed by police following serious crash last night
Published: 07:55, 23 November 2024
| Updated: 11:28, 23 November 2024
The A14 has reopened after it was closed for more than nine hours following a serious crash involving three cars.
Police were called to the incident between junction 37 in Newmarket and junction 36 in Cambridge at around 12.45am and traffic was turned around as the eastbound road was closed.
The westbound carriageway between junction 37 and junction 36 was also closed to clear large amounts of derbis.
The road reopened fully at around 10.30am.
Cambridge Police is leading the investigation.