The A14 has reopened after it was closed for more than nine hours following a serious crash involving three cars.

Police were called to the incident between junction 37 in Newmarket and junction 36 in Cambridge at around 12.45am and traffic was turned around as the eastbound road was closed.

The westbound carriageway between junction 37 and junction 36 was also closed to clear large amounts of derbis.

A section of the A14 between Newmarket and Cambridge is closed following a serious crash. Picture: Google Maps / iStock

The road reopened fully at around 10.30am.

Cambridge Police is leading the investigation.