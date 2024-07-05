Motorists on the A14 may face delays as one lane remains closed for repairs following an early morning crash.

A lorry crashed in the central reservation at 3.06am on the route between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Kennett.

Three lanes were initially closed which caused major delays in the area – however two of the lanes have since reopened.

The incident was on the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Kennett. Picture: National Highways

One lane is still closed in both directions and will remain closed through the afternoon while emergency barrier repairs take place.

National Highways is warning motorists of further delays due to the incident.