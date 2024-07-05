Three lanes are shut on the A14 after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

National Highways said two lanes were closed in both directions on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Kennett.

It reported the crash at 3.06am.

The incident is on the A14 eastbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 38 at Kennett. Picture: National Highways

Police were called as well as National Highways contractors.

A spokesperson said: “The heavily damaged central reservation barrier requires immediate repair.

“The closures are likely to be in place into the morning peak.”

At 7.23am, it said one lane also remained closed on the west.

It added: “Recovery is complete with extensive barrier repairs and debris clean up still ongoing.

“Delays are increasing on approach.”