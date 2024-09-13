Work to improve safety at an accident blackspot just outside Newmarket is set to get under way on Monday – more than three years after it was initially due to go-ahead.

The Swaffham Heath Road crossroads with the A1303 has an unenviable record of fatal and serious injury accidents.

Measures taken in the past include the installation of bollards, rumble strips and improved signage, none of which have seen a reduction in casualties.

Roadworks at accident junction. Picture: File

Now highways authority Cambridgeshire County Council is planning to relocate the southern junction of Swaffham Heath Road, introducing a stagger to the crossroads, so it is no longer possible for vehicles to go straight across the main road without stopping.

The whole junction will also be resurfaced with new road markings.

The project, costing around £700,000, is expected to take three months and will see the Swaffham Heath Road junction closed from 9pm to 5am from November 4 until November 15, Swaffham Heath Road between the A1303 and the A1304 will be closed from Monday until November 29 and temporary traffic lights will be in place during the day from October 28 until November 15.

“We’re committed to delivering better, safer and more sustainable journeys across our county for all road users,” said Cllr Neil Shailer, vice-chairman of the highways and transport committee at Cambridgeshire County Council.

“We’ve listened to local residents and we’ve looked at the data, so I’m really pleased that work is starting to improve safety at this junction, which has been an area of concern.

“I am confident we will soon start to see the benefit of these changes in terms of reduced accidents and injuries in this location.”