A licensing application has been submitted for a Tesco Express in a town high street.

Tesco Stores Limited has sought a premises licence from West Suffolk Council for the shop at 84-86 High Street, in Newmarket.

The address was previously listed as a YMCA shop.

The licence is for late refreshment (indoors), Monday to Sunday, from 11pm to midnight, and alcohol sales off premises, Monday to Sunday, from 6am to midnight.

