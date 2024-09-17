An arrest has been made after a man was assaulted in Newmarket yesterday afternoon.

Suffolk Police said the victim was injured after being attacked at the door of an empty shop in High Street between 3.05pm and 3.30pm.

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was detained after officers stopped a car.

A man has been arrested after an attack in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

He was bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assault and causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers continue to investigate.

In addition, the man appeared in court this morning in connection with other offences.

Inspector Tim Scott wished to reassure the public after the incident.

He said there was no threat to the wider community.

Anyone who can aid the investigation should get in touch with Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference, 37/52810/24.