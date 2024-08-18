Family and friends got together this month for the birthday celebrations of 100-year-old Audrey Kewley.

Joining in the August 8 party were staff at Newmarket’s Kingfisher House care home where Audrey is the longest-standing resident, having lived there for 16 years.

Born in Soham, Audrey moved to Newmarket when she married Bob, who worked for the post office. The couple set up home in Cheveley Road and later in Park Lane.

Audrey celebrates with her son and daughter David and Anne and her card from the King and Queen.

Audrey in her NAAFI uniform during the 2nd World War

They had two children but, tragically, in 1974 Bob died in a road traffic accident aged 48, leaving Audrey a widow for the past 50 years.

Audrey had worked for the NAAFI (Navy, Army and Air Force Institute) during World War Two, when a café for servicemen and women was set up in the old Carlton Hotel, in Newmarket High Street.

Later, she went to work at Patricia’s dress shop, which was originally near Cartwright’s High Street shop and later moved opposite Powters.

Audrey’s daughter Anne Wakelam, who has lived in Spain for 24 years, was home for the party along with her brother David Kewley and his wife Anne, who live at Saxon Street.