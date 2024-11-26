A bid to convert a vacant shop to a tattoo studio in a town has been lodged.

Arabella Reynolds applied to West Suffolk Council to create the new parlour at 16 High Street, in Newmarket, on November 12.

A planning statement said the applicant is a tattoo artist, illustrator and community art consultant in the area.

Picture: Google Maps

It said there was a ‘growing demand’ for a professional tattooing establishment.

The applicant has discussed with their clients about creating a space that is ‘private, safe, calm and a beautiful environment’.

The studio would be open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 6pm. The statement said the applicant predicted they would have between one and three clients a day.

It would employ one full time member of staff, with the potential for this to increase to three in the future, as well as welcoming guest artists from around the country.

The only works which would be under taken on the building would be cosmetic, such as painting and decorating.

The applicant said they wanted their studio to be in High Street and an area which is accessible, particularly by bus, and easy to find.

They added they have lived in the town for 10 years and their new business would compliment the offerings in the area.

A decision on the application is due by January 18.