A fund-raising Christmas party has generated £4,625 to further boost a fund named in memory of four-year-old boy George Radcliffe who lost his life to a rare form of cancer.

George, who lived with his parents Lisa and David in Isleham, near Newmarket, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue tumour, and he died in October 2023.

A festive event, held at the Riverside House Hotel in Mildenhall earlier this month, was organised by Sharon Williams, a friend of George’s parents, who last year set up the Just George Fund at the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Guests at the Christmas party which raised over £4,600 for the Just George children’s cancer research fund. Picture: Sharon Williams

“On the night, we were able to bring the Just George fund to just over its next huge milestone of £160,000,” said Sharon.

“It was hugely successful. It was full of Christmassy, sparkly moments, with George in mind throughout the evening.”

On the night, £411 was raised by a giving tree which will be used to buy gifts for children who will spend this Christmas receiving medical care at the centres where George was treated – East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice, Milton, Ward C2 at Addenbrookes Hospital and the children’s community specialist nursing service.

George celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Picture: Lisa Radcliffe

There will also be gifts for Rainbow Ward patients at West Suffolk Hospital.

A further £1,000 of gifts were donated from the Liam Fairhurst Foundation and Caps Cases in Newmarket.

Lisa, George's mum, said: “Once again, we are so grateful for the local support for our cause.

“The party night raised a phenomenal amount of money whilst raising awareness of the need for specific research into childhood cancer.

Lisa with George. Picture: Lisa Radcliffe

“Thank you to all who made it possible, the event organiser Sharon Williams and our supporters and sponsors. We couldn't do this without you.”