Fund-raising Christmas party at The Riverside Hotel in Mildenhall raises more than £4,600 for Just George fund
A fund-raising Christmas party has generated £4,625 to further boost a fund named in memory of four-year-old boy George Radcliffe who lost his life to a rare form of cancer.
George, who lived with his parents Lisa and David in Isleham, near Newmarket, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue tumour, and he died in October 2023.
A festive event, held at the Riverside House Hotel in Mildenhall earlier this month, was organised by Sharon Williams, a friend of George’s parents, who last year set up the Just George Fund at the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.
“On the night, we were able to bring the Just George fund to just over its next huge milestone of £160,000,” said Sharon.
“It was hugely successful. It was full of Christmassy, sparkly moments, with George in mind throughout the evening.”
On the night, £411 was raised by a giving tree which will be used to buy gifts for children who will spend this Christmas receiving medical care at the centres where George was treated – East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice, Milton, Ward C2 at Addenbrookes Hospital and the children’s community specialist nursing service.
There will also be gifts for Rainbow Ward patients at West Suffolk Hospital.
A further £1,000 of gifts were donated from the Liam Fairhurst Foundation and Caps Cases in Newmarket.
Lisa, George's mum, said: “Once again, we are so grateful for the local support for our cause.
“The party night raised a phenomenal amount of money whilst raising awareness of the need for specific research into childhood cancer.
“Thank you to all who made it possible, the event organiser Sharon Williams and our supporters and sponsors. We couldn't do this without you.”