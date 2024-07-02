A building firm boss ‘cut corners and put lives at risk for profit’ when he sold off flats in an incomplete complex, a court has heard.

The trial of Wayne Murfet, director of Lors Homes and Murfet (Burrough Green) Ltd, is under way at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Murfet, 41, of Freckenham Road, Chippenham, is accused of 14 counts of fraud plus two counts of making or making or supplying articles for use in fraud, having denied all charges.

Murfet’s case is being held at Colchester Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Google

Andrew Copeland, prosecuting, said that 36 false certificates of completion for use in conveyance of flats at 146-148 High Street, Newmarket, plus another for The Paddocks, Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, were forged by Murfet or someone acting on his behalf.

These are legal documents showing the building was constructed to standards.

Mr Copeland told the court that in his defence statement, Murfet said he was unsure who completed the documents and that he did not make or intend them to be used for fraud.

The 36 documents for the Newmarket development, on the site of the former De Niro’s nightclub, were said to have been issued by West Suffolk Council on August 31, 2018.

The allegedly forged documents allowed him to ‘dupe’ flat buyers, as well as their solicitors and mortgage brokers, Mr Copeland told the court.

“The prosecution says that, in relation to the flats, the defendant [plus his companies] sought to cut corners and put lives at risk for profit,” Mr Copeland said.

“We say he had motive, because he wanted to complete these flats because he was running out of money because he had other business ventures he was interested in and didn’t care if they were a good investment for buyers.

"Who stood to benefit from the forged certificates for both sites? After careful consideration of all evidence you may determine Wayne Murfet possessed flagrant disregard for safety and desire for riches and good old fashioned greed."

Mr Copeland raised questions and asked the jury to consider who issued the documents.

Mr Copeland said the realisation that the documents may have been forged came to light following an investigation by a resident of flat 25, Robyn Phillips.

Miss Phillips bought her flat in May 2019, moving in the following month.

In addition to a certification for her flat, she was handed 35 other documents relating to the other flats on site, she said in the witness box.

When she moved in, she only noticed that a few other flats were occupied, Miss Phillips said.

In August 2019, Miss Phillips raised concerns about a water leak from an upstairs flat, the court heard, assisted by David Masters, a plumber friend.

The following month, she contacted her insurer, who assured her the flat had been certified as complete.

However, upon speaking with West Suffolk Council’s building control department, they said no documents were supplied for the site.

In November 2019, a building surveyor said Miss Phillips’ flat would be deemed unsafe unless a fire door was installed.

Building control was told by Murfet he’d seen the door installed with his own eyes, the court heard.

Later, West Suffolk Council instructed that an independent fire assessment take place, which highlighted a number of risks, including chance of fire spreading.

Murfet promised the authority the work would be undertaken.

Mr Copeland said the building’s insurer revoked its insurance plan once they realised the certifications were not genuine.

For the Burrough Green development, the court heard how resident Julie Bird purchased a property on plot eight.

The certification of completion was issued, with a date of July 27, 2019 by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

However, a representative from the authority said this fell on a Saturday, when his team did not work, Mr Copeland told the court.

Ms Bird raised several complaints about unresolved problems at the flat, including faulty guttering and drainage issues.

Trading Standards then interviewed Murfet, both personally and in his capacity for both Lors Homes and Murfet (Burrough Green) Ltd.

Mr Copeland told the court that certification of completion were awarded for the Newmarket development in October 2019, under assurance that fire risk measures were dealt with.

However, an inspector in 2022 suggested these document should never have been issued, discovering many problems.

“He [Murfet] did not even stop at creating false certificates, then continues active dishonesty and lies of building control about standard to get genuine ones to cover his tracks,” Mr Copeland told the court.

Regarding the 16 charges, Murfet and Lors Homes Ltd previously denied fraud by failing to disclose to the purchasers of six flats that building works had not been certified as complete by the building control department at West Suffolk Council.

Murfet also denied providing a false certificate of completion of building works, intending it would be relied upon during the conveyancing of a house at The Paddocks, Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, Newmarket.

Murfet, alongside Murfet (Burrough Green) Ltd, denied failing to disclose to the purchaser of a plot at Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, Newmarket, that building works at the property had not been certified as complete by the building control department of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The trial continues.