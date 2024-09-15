A Newmarket care home has strengthened its community ties by sponsoring a stable at one of Britain’s few horse racing schools.

Brampton Manor, in Fordham Road, has invested in The British Racing School, which helps train young jockeys and others wishing to work in the industry.

Its sponsorship not only includes the stable, but also a horse named Stewart, which is part of the school’s programme.

Brampton Manor residents Pat and David meeting Stewart at the stable. Picture: Brampton Manor

Akhi Goswami, home manager, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to support The British Racing School, an institution that plays a vital role in developing young talent in Newmarket.

“By sponsoring Stewart’s stable, we’re not only contributing to the school’s success but also offering our residents a unique way to engage with the town’s rich equestrian culture.

Brampton Manor Care Homes has sponsored a stable at the British Horse Racing School. Picture: Brampton Manor Care Home

“We look forward to seeing Stewart thrive and to deepening our relationship with the BRS.”

Mr Goswami said the British Horse Racing School boasted ‘state-of-the-art’ facilities, including The school boasts cutting-edge facilities, a seven-furlong Activ-Track straight gallop, race simulators, and advanced analysis software.

The collaboration aligned with Brampton Manor’s equestrian themed design, which he said offered its residents a connection to Newmarket’s racing heritage.

He revealed that two residents, Pat and David, were treated to a visit to the school, which included meeting Stewart.

The British Racing School is one of two such schools in the United Kingdom.

It is a charitable trust and opened in 1983.