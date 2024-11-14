A new knife amnesty bin has been installed in a town, bringing the total across the county to 10.

Suffolk Police unveiled the new bin in Exning Road, Newmarket, outside the town’s leisure centre today.

It was installed as part of the week-long campaign to shine a spotlight on reducing knife crime.

A new knife amnesty bin was unveiled in Exning Road, Newmarket, outside the town's leisure centre today. Picture: Suffolk Police

The new amnesty bin complements others across Suffolk including three in Ipswich alongside sites at police station in Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Haverhill as well as at the emergency services hubs in Mildenhall and Stowmarket.

It forms part of the wider Operation Sceptre.

Sergeant Jamie Vincent said: “Carrying a knife or any other weapon does not keep you safe, instead it puts you and other lives’ at greater risk of injury and violence.

“Reducing the accessibility of knives is key and the sale of knives online is currently being examined by the Home Office.

“It is illegal to sell a knife to anyone under the age of 18 and officers will also be visiting local retailers this week to remind them of their responsibility around the safe sale of knives.

“Suffolk Constabulary will continue to take robust action to those who break the law and remain committed to proactively tackling knife crime and violent offending.”

Officers across the county use intelligence led-deployments weapons sweeps and high-visibility patrols to target and disrupt offenders who carry and use knives.

This is part of existing work with partners to tackle gang crime and associated activity.

The force is also working with businesses, schools and colleges to educate on the dangers of carrying a knife.