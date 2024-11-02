Staff at Newmarket’s National Horseracing Museum are celebrating after winning a coveted tourism award.

The Palace Street attraction has won a Gold Award in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Accolades for 2023-24 and is the only visitor attraction in Suffolk to make the recently announced winners’ list.

Tracey Harding, the museum’s manager said: “We are thrilled to receive this award which was judged on the performance of the museum over the past 12 months.

“The credit lies with our dedicated and innovative team. We are excited to remain at the top of our game over the year ahead, at a time when East Anglia is firmly in the spotlight.”

Recently the region was the only UK destination to make it into the Lonely Planet’s Best of Travel 2025 list.

Now in their 10th year, VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades cover a range of tourism attractions from historic houses, gardens, country parks and farm attractions to galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals. The gold standard is awarded for overall excellence.

The organisation’s director, Andrew Stokes, said: “These accolades highlight the wonderful visitor experiences provided by English attractions, from the warmest of welcomes to amazing food and drink, from great storytelling to outstanding customer service.”

The museum first opened in the High Street in 1983. It later moved to its current five acre site centred on the former Palace House stables and the new complex was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in November 2016.